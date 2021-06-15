PUD Seeking Applicants for Vacancy on PUD Board

The Grays Harbor PUD Commissioners have announced that they are now accepting applications to fill the upcoming vacancy on the PUD Board of Commissioners. The vacancy arises because of the retirement of District 3 Commissioner Russ Skolrood.
Under state law, the two remaining Commissioners have 90 days to appoint a replacement to fill the vacancy until next year’s election. Application instructions can be found on the PUD website at www.ghpud.org.
Applications will be accepted until 5:00 p.m. on June 30.
Those interested can download application instructions from the PUD website at https://www.ghpud.org/employment-opportunities/892-commissioner-vacancy-district-3.
The candidate for the position must be a registered voter living within the PUD’s District 3 which includes Hoquiam, Humptulips, Ocean Shores, Copalis, Pacific Beach, Moclips, Taholah, Amanda Park, and Quinault.
Grays Harbor PUD reminds residents that they are an Equal Opportunity Employer and as such, encourages all qualified individuals in the community to apply.
Candidates should have a strong interest in public service, be willing to commit the time necessary to perform the Commissioner’s duties, and be able to meet the challenges of fulfilling the District’s mission to “Serve our community with high value utility services at the lowest practical cost.”
“The PUD Commissioners will be addressing significant issues for the customers of the PUD during 2021 and the future, including compliance with the Energy Independence Act, requirements for renewable energy and conservation, rising costs of power and operations, minimal load growth, and future power supply challenges. The Commissioners also approve the utility budget; make policy decisions that affect the District and its customers; set rates and charges for services; approve the Strategic Plan; and appoint the General Manager.”
The position of PUD Commissioner pays a monthly salary and per diem compensation for meetings attended on behalf of the District pursuant to RCW 54.12.080.
Commissioners are also eligible for group insurance for themselves, their immediate family, and dependents.