PUD scheduled Planned Power Outage on Ocean View Lane

A planned power outage will feature a road closure.

The Grays Harbor Public Utility District is notifying customers on Ocean View Lane, north of Copalis Beach, of a planned power outage which will impact approximately 16 customers.

The impacted area will be all of Ocean View Lane from the SR-109 intersection to the end of the line.

The outage will begin at 9:30 AM on Wednesday, September 14th and will continue until 3:30 PM.

In addition to the power outage, Ocean View Lane will be closed to vehicle traffic until the work is completed.

All impacted customers will receive notification phone calls from the PUD.

In preparation for this outage, customers are advised to take precautions with any electronic equipment such as computers, televisions, and microwaves by unplugging those items. You should leave them disconnected until after the power has been fully restored.

Since the outage time of six hours is an estimate and power may be restored earlier, it is not safe to do electrical work or repairs during that period.