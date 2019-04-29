PUD plans outage for East County

The Grays Harbor PUD says that an area of East County will lose power this week.

The Public Utility District is notifying customers on the Sund Road, Delezenne Road and the surrounding area that there is a planned power outage starting at 9 AM on Thursday, May 2.

According to the PUD, the outage is expected to last into the afternoon, until roughly 2 PM, and will affect around 100 customers.

The outage will affect customers on Sund Road, Delezenne Road, Raspberry Road, Mountain View Lane and Minot Peak.

During the outage, PUD crews will replace an aging pole, hang new wire and carry out maintenance work.

Impacted customers will be notified by phone in the days leading up to the outage.

In preparation for this outage, customers are advised to take precautions with any electronic equipment such as computers, televisions, and microwaves by unplugging those items. You should leave them disconnected until after the power has been fully restored.

The outage time of five hours is only an estimate and power could be restored at any time as work is completed. Therefore, it is not safe to do electrical work or repairs during that period.