PUD offices moving between buildings

Effective today the Grays Harbor PUD will be moving some offices.

According to the utility, their Energy Services Department will be moving into the PUD Dennis Nichols Building on Myrtle Street.

Along with that office, the PUD Board of Commissioners’ offices will be moving across the street into the main Administration Building, although they will continue to hold their regular meetings in the Nichols Building Meeting Room.

The Energy Services Department is open to PUD customers to address questions regarding energy conservation, residential and commercial energy efficiency rebates, energy audits, and more.

Their offices will be open from 8am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday, closing from 1pm to 2 pm daily for lunch.