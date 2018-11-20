PUD budget includes capital projects and 2.5% increase

The Grays Harbor PUD have approved their 2019 budget, adding additional improvement projects and a possible rate increase in the spring.

In a release, the PUD tells KXRO that the Board of Commissioners approved a $126-million budget for 2019 that they say “reflects an improving financial situation and a dedication to improving the utility infrastructure”.

“This budget shows us that the PUD is on the right track,” said Board President Arie Callaghan. “We continue to live within our means and as district finances improve, we can put additional resources into the utility system that will improve safety and reliability for the PUD’s customers. That is what they expect and what this budget accomplishes.”

The 2019 budget calls for $9.1 million on capital projects, with nearly three quarters spent on capital improvements going toward replacing aging equipment, including aerial and underground transmission and distribution lines, hundreds of utility poles, and substation transformers and circuit breakers.

The PUD says that roughly 56% of the the budget will go to power purchases from the Bonneville Power Administration, and renewable energy contracts including the Nine Canyon Wind Project, the Coastal Energy Project and Sierra Pacific Industries. Utility operations and maintenance costs make up just 21% of the district’s spending.

BPA has a projected 5% rate increase that would be passed onto local customers.

“Because of increased power costs of over a half-million dollars and a projected 5% increase in BPA costs in October, customer rates are proposed to increase 2.5 percent beginning on April 1, 2019.”

As in years passed, the proposed increase would come after higher than normal power usage in the winter hits customers.

“Rate increases are not something the utility or the board take lightly,” said Commission Vice President Russ Skolrood. “As power costs rise, so to do the costs for the PUD. However, we continue to work with Bonneville and other power providers to ensure that the needs of our customers are known and that we provide power at the lowest cost we can afford.”