Public meetings scheduled on Willapa Bay salmon management
Raymond, WA – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) will review the Willapa Bay salmon management policy during two upcoming meetings of the Willapa Bay salmon advisory group in October and November.
The advisory group meetings are open to the public and will be held at the Raymond Elks Lodge, 326 3rd St., in Raymond, Washington.
The meetings are scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, and Thursday, Nov. 21.
Public comment will be taken at the end of each meeting.
The Willapa Bay policy is meant to help restore natural salmon runs, reduce conflicts between commercial and recreational fisheries in Willapa Bay, and enhance the economic well-being and stability of the recreational and commercial fishing industry in the state.
The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission, which sets policy for WDFW, approved the plan in 2015 after significant public input, and WDFW is currently conducting a comprehensive review of the policy, with help from stakeholders.
At the upcoming meetings, state fishery managers expect to go over a draft of the comprehensive policy review document, said Chad Herring, WDFW fish policy lead for the south coast.
The meetings also include discussion with Willapa Bay salmon advisors and an opportunity for public comment.
“We know how important these salmon fisheries are to the Willapa Bay community,” Herring said. “We hope that the public will come out to share their thoughts on the effectiveness and future direction of the policy.”
More information about the policy and meetings can be found online at https://wdfw.wa.gov/about/advisory/wbsag/.
WDFW staff will provide an update on the policy to the Fish and Wildlife Commission on Oct. 17. For commission meeting dates and documents, visit https://wdfw.wa.gov/about/commission/meetings.