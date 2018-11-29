Public meeting tonight on flood insurance

The cities of Aberdeen and Hoquiam are combining tonight in a public meeting to talk about flood insurance.

On Thursday, November 29 from 6-7 PM at the Rotary Log Pavilion, the cities are sponsoring the free public meeting about the costs of flood insurance locally.

They ask residents who have or are considering purchasing flood insurance for their home to attend and learn of options and how much your flood risk will cost.

They say that experts will be at the meeting to discuss what the cities are doing about flooding, how flood insurance premiums are calculated, why they have gone up, what you can do to lower your premium, and more.

Local insurance agents, city staff, and floodplain managers will be on hand to answer questions and discuss individual situations following presentations.