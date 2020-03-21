      Weather Alert

Public Letter From the Grays Harbor Community Hospital Foundation

Mar 21, 2020 @ 7:49am

Submitted by Grays Harbor Community Hospital Dear Beloved Community, As we are all experiencing, these are challenging times. You may have heard that there is a nationwide shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Our Community Hospital is currently at critical levels of items such as N-95 masks, surgical masks, gloves, Caviwipes (antiviral cleaning wipes), isolation […]

