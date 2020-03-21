Public Letter From the Grays Harbor Community Hospital Foundation
Submitted by Grays Harbor Community Hospital Dear Beloved Community, As we are all experiencing, these are challenging times. You may have heard that there is a nationwide shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Our Community Hospital is currently at critical levels of items such as N-95 masks, surgical masks, gloves, Caviwipes (antiviral cleaning wipes), isolation […]
The post Public Letter From the Grays Harbor Community Hospital Foundation appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.