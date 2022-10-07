Public invited to Oct. 11 webinar and Oct. 28 public hearing on proposed residential marine shoreline stabilization permit changes

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is inviting public comment on proposed rule amendments to implement legislation that establishes new standards for replacing residential marine shoreline stabilization.

Opportunities are open now and will continue during an Oct. 11 webinar and Oct. 28 public hearing.

The legislation leading the proposals went into effect in July 2021 (Substitute Senate Bill (SSB) 5273).

Washington law requires people planning hydraulic projects in or near state waters to get a Hydraulic Project Approval (HPA) from WDFW.

The approval is intended to protect fish from construction and other work that uses, diverts, obstructs, or changes the natural flow or bed of state waters.

This legislation adds new requirements for certain HPA permit applications, including that a project must use the least impacting alternative available to protect fish and their habitat.

Applicants who want to replace residential marine shoreline stabilization must conduct a site assessment and alternatives analysis as part of the application.

This rulemaking now underway will incorporate the new requirement into the Hydraulic Code Rules (Chapter 220-660 WAC).

WDFW is hosting a Zoom webinar at 10 a.m. on Oct. 11 to share more information about the proposal.

More information is available on the Shoreline Stabilization HPA Rule webpage.

Members of the public are invited to comment on the proposed changes by submitting written comments at publicinput.com/ShorelineStabilizationRule.

WDFW will accept comments through Oct. 31.

The Fish and Wildlife Commission will also accept public comments on the proposed changes during a public hearing scheduled during its Oct. 27-29 Commission meeting.

More information will be posted to the Commission webpage as it becomes available.

Concurrently, the proposed rule changes are going through a state environmental review process, referred to as State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA).

Members of the public can comment as part of the SEPA review on WDFW’s website, by email, or by mail to Lisa Wood, SEPA/NEPA Coordinator, WDFW Habitat Program, Protection Division, P.O. Box 43200, Olympia, WA 98504.

All members of the public are invited to share their diverse perspectives and participate in WDFW public feedback opportunities regardless of race, color, sex, age, national origin, language proficiency, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, status as a veteran, or basis of disability.

More information about HPAs is available on WDFW’s website.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife works to preserve, protect and perpetuate fish, wildlife and ecosystems while providing sustainable fish and wildlife recreational and commercial opportunities.