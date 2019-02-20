Public invited to learn about Schafer State Park plans

The public is invited to learn more about upcoming plans for a park near Elma.

Washington State Parks is inviting the public to learn about a preliminary facility plan and proposed capital improvements for Schafer State Park.

They say information will be presented at a meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m., at Montesano City Hall in the second floor meeting room.

The meeting is the second in a series as they look to remove the existing campground from its current location due to flooding issues from the Satsop River.

In the meeting, park planners invite the public to provide comments about the park’s preliminary facility plan.

The firm of J.A. Brennan Associates, LLC, developed the plan after being hired by State Parks as the contractor for the project.

Staff from the firm will present the proposed layout and density recommendations for campsites in addition to proposed new administrative, day-use, and camping facilities.

According to Washington State Parks, key issues include exploration of alternative campground locations, consideration of a new welcome center building and vehicular circulation system, and discussion on habitat restoration of the Satsop River bank in the vicinity of the existing campground.

A link to the plan can be found below.

http://parks.state.wa.us/1135/Schafer-State-Park-Facility-Plan