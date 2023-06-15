Public invited to comment on coastal erosion report for Ocean Shores

The City of Ocean Shores is asking for community input regarding the impacts of coastal erosion.

According to the city, at their recent Council Meeting, a presentation was made on the Southern Coastal Erosion to inform the public about the ongoing erosion along Oyhut Bay on the south end of the city, stating that it puts public infrastructure, habitat, and homes at immediate risk.

The FEMA funded assessment was done in cooperation with the city to develop longer-term predictions on future erosion, understand why it is happening, what the consequences are, and to look at mitigation alternatives.

The presentation shows the changes to the coastline since 1977, showing a drastic shift over time.

The public is being invited to share their input on the report by July 3, 2023 to “ensure that the final report accurately reflects the concerns of the community”.

Comments can be sent to [email protected].

The complete presentation is available at https://oceanshores.civicweb.net/filepro/documents/88266