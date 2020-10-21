Public input sought for how to manage COVID vaccines in Washington
The Washington Department of Health is asking for public input to help guide their actions as the possibility of a vaccine for COVID-19 is developed.
The department tells KXRO that they are preparing for a future COVID-19 vaccine, but at this point they remind residents that all potential vaccines are still in clinical trials.
“We do not know when a vaccine will be approved and released and which communities the vaccine will be approved for. We are watching the current vaccine development efforts closely, and we are committed to ensuring any vaccine that is approved for use in Washington State is safe and effective.”
They add that once there is a safe and effective vaccine available, there may not be enough for everyone at first.
As they develop a plan for how to prioritize COVID-19 vaccine, the state agency released a survey and they are asking for feedback from the public.
Specifically, we are looking for:
- Recommendations on how COVID-19 vaccine should be prioritized across Washington state.
- Insight into how people are currently feeling about the vaccine in general.
The survey will remain open through 11:59 PM, Monday, October 26, 2020.
“This is a general feedback opportunity and we are especially interested in hearing from communities, partners, workers, businesses, and sectors who are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.”
