Public forum scheduled on local mental health and substance use disorder gaps

August 19, 2022 6:56AM PDT
Grays Harbor County Public Health is inviting all members of the community to a forum to give input on potential gaps in service.

The event is scheduled from 5-7 pm at the Aberdeen High School Community Room on Tuesday, August 23.

There will be a Zoom option available: https://bit.ly/3w7RC7s

The purpose of the forum is to get insight on gaps within existing mental health and substance use disorder services in the county as officials work on a “gap analysis”.

GH Public Health is requesting input from all sectors of the public.

This forum is intended to be a “frank and open discussion” about the behavioral health service needs locally. 

If you have any questions or would like to RSVP, contact Dan Hammock at [email protected].

