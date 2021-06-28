Public comment sought on the names of two Hoquiam parks

The City of Hoquiam, and the Historic Preservation Commission for the city, are asking for public input on names for two local parks, but they are only accepting comments for a few more days.
In a release from the city, they are currently seeking a name for the new park located on 5th and Adams St.
In addition, they are also accepting public comment on the naming of the triangle park located at Emerson and N St. in honor of Major General Eldon A. Bargewell.
The proposed name for that park is MG Bargewell Memorial Delta Park.
Residents with opinions about the proposed name can residents can comment to
City of Hoquiam
ATTN: Historic Preservation Commission
609 8th St.
Hoquiam, WA 98550
Comments must be received by 5:00 p.m. on July 30, 2021.
The deadline for submission of a name for the park at 5th and Adams is also July 30th at 5:00 p.m.
Please submit your suggested name for the waterfront park with a brief paragraph on why you feel the name is appropriate to: