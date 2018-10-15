Public comment open on aquatic restoration project

The US Forest Service has opened up public comment on the Pacific Northwest Region Aquatic Restoration Project Environmental Assessment.

This plan targets restoration of watershed processes in riparian areas, and is needed on National Forest System lands to aid in the recovery of federally listed fish and to improve water quality.

The EA features one action alternative and a no action alternative.

The proposed action includes 19 aquatic restoration categories.

The actions would occur in riparian reserves or riparian habitat conservation areas on National Forest System lands in Oregon, Washington, and a small portion of northwest California.

The Pacific Northwest Regional Office staff of the Forest Service prepared the environmental assessment to analyze the potential effects of 1,800 proposed aquatic restoration activities across 16 national forests and the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area in Oregon and Washington.

These activities are proposed to start in 2019 and would occur during a 10- to 15-year period.

Impacted areas include Olympic National Forest land at the north end of Grays Harbor.

The EA is available for review at the Pacific Northwest Regional Office, 1220 SW Third Avenue, Portland, Oregon 97204; or, online at: https://data.ecosystem- management.org/nepaweb/nepa_ project_exp.php?project=53001

Comments are requested via the electronic submission form found here: https://cara.ecosystem- management.org/Public/ CommentInput?project=53001. Written comments may also be submitted electronically in common formats (.docx, .doc, .pdf, .rtf, .txt) to comments-pacificnorthwest- regional-office@fs.fed.us. They can also be mailed to the Regional Forester, c/o Julie Knutson, Regional Environmental Coordinator; or hand delivered to the address shown above during business hours (M-F 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) excluding legal holidays. Comments may also be faxed to 503-808-2339. Names of commenters will be part of the public record subject to the Freedom of Information Act. Comments submitted anonymously will be accepted and considered, however, anonymous commenters will not be eligible to file an objection, nor do anonymous comments afford the Agency the ability to provide the respondent with subsequent environmental documents.