Public comment needed on proposed pedestrian crossings in Ocean Shores

The City of Ocean Shores is looking into options to bring marked pedestrian crossings along Point Brown Avenue and are asking for input from residents.

The project would involve installing the crossing between Shoal Street and the Chance a La Mer roundabout.

According to Public Works Director Nick Bird, with the regular tourist and resident traffic throughout the year, crossing Point Brown is at times difficult for pedestrians as there are no designated crosswalks. Because of this, those looking to cross the road often do so in areas that could put themselves and drivers at risk.

The City is looking to fund at least one pedestrian crossing along Point Brown Avenue to increase the safety for crossing pedestrians and reduce conflicts with vehicular traffic.

The total project cost is expected to be approximately $225,000.

Multiple alternatives are being presented that bring pedestrians across the 4-lane road at varying points and through differing configurations.

ALTERNATIVE 1, 1A & 1B

Alternative 1 provides access between the espresso stand and the Arrow Hardware and Lumber store. The crossing is slightly staggered to reduce the impacts to access and parking. The ramp in front of the Arrow Lumber and Harware store is located near the existing sign to minimize impacts to parking. The ramp adjacent to the espresso stand is located in an existing grass area to avoid impacts to existing access.

Alternative 1A provides access between Las Maracas Mexican restaurant and the Double Barrel BBQ restaurant parking area. This crossing concept is slightly staggered so the crossing would align with existing signs and reduce impacts to parking.

Alternative 1B is a staggered crosswalk with the ramp on the west side of Pt Brown Ave adjacent to Las Maracas Mexican restaurant and the ramp on the east side is located at Give Me Paws. The crossing concept requires

pedestrians to travel in the median for approximately 65 feet.

Alternative 2

Alternative 2 is located near the center of the study area about midway between Chance a La Mer and Shoal St. The west side of the crossing is located in the parking lot of Merrell’s Bakery/Café and the Boardwalk Shops and the east side of the crossing is located adjacent to the Playtime Family Fun center.

This is the location along the corridor with the most pedestrian activity on both sides of Pt Brown Ave. Playtime Family Fun is a popular attraction that draws pedestrian traffic from the Pt Brown Plaza and the Boardwalk Shops. Pacific Paradise is another family game center located to the west of the Boardwalk Shops on Minard Ave. Many people will park at either Playtime Family Fun or Pacific Paradise and walk through the alley

between the Boardwalk Shops and Merrell’s Bakery/Café to avoid driving their car.

Alternative 3

Alternative 3 is a staggered crosswalk located near the north end of the Playtime Family Fun property. The ramp on the west side of Pt Brown Ave is located in the existing grass area adjacent to the Laurie Christian Real Estate business sign to avoid impacts to site access. The ramp on the east site of Pt Brown Ave is located near the north end of the parking for Playtime Family Fun.

Alternative 4

Alternative 4 is a staggered crosswalk located near the north end of the study area. The ramp on the west side of Pt Brown Ave is located in the existing planter adjacent to the 1st Security Bank to avoid impacts to the existing bank driveway. The ramp on the east site of Pt Brown Ave is located near the Moby Dicks sign to reduce impacts to parking and access.

The City is inviting residents and visitors to provide feedback on alternatives through a online Public Comment Tool.

When:

Through Tuesday May 18

Where:

Due to the Governor’s Stay Home – Stay Healthy Order issued on March 23, 2020 the project report and engagement tool is available online.

Details:

The project report and engagement tools are available on-line: Project Report Public Comment Tool



How to Comment:

Comments can be provided on the alternatives online using the Public Comment Tool

Free temporary internet access for those who want to participate but do not have broadband service is available at the Ocean Shores Library located at 573 Point Brown Avenue. Computers are available for use Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 3:00 PM. Free WiFi is also available at the Ocean Shores Library 24 hours a day.

Questions about internet access at the library can be addressed by library staff at 360-289-3919.