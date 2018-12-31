Proposed 19% increase by Cascade Natural Gas under review

Cascade Natural Gas customers could see an average 19% increase starting Jan.1.

In a notice this month by Cascade Natural Gas, they advise their customers that on November 30 they filed a request with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission that proposed an overall average 17.21 percent increase for all customer groups with natural gas service, effective January 1, 2019.

According to the company, they are simply passing costs through to the customers and they requested an increase to rates “to recover the cost of natural gas. Gas costs are a straight pass through of costs. Cascade does not earn a profit on the cost of gas. For gas costs alone, the average residential customer using 54 therms per month will see a bill increase of $9.23 per month or 17.90 percent.”

According to an official memo with WUTC, the changes in gas costs are driven by the Enbridge pipeline explosion that occurred on October 9 and natural gas forward prices have faced significant volatility due to the uncertainty in supply

The memo states, Cascade indicated that natural gas prices in early 2019 are “still substantially above the prices included in our filing” and that the proposed “filing only helps minimize the deferrals until gas prices return to normal.”

While residential customers can expect an over 17% increase, other customers would see even higher rates.

According to official documents, “Commission staff has serious questions about the appropriateness of certain estimated costs included in this filing. However, staff requests time to evaluate the driving forces of this adjustment, the degree to which it is warranted, and options to mitigate its impact.”

If the WUTC approves this proposal, the total increase for a residential customer using 54 therms per month will be 17.90 percent or $9.23 more per month, increasing the total average monthly Cascade bill from $51.58 to $60.81.

The combined proposed rate changes for residential, commercial, and industrial customers are:

Type of Service Current Rate Proposed Rate Percent Change Residential, Schedule 503 $0.71708 $0.88802 17.90% Commercial, Schedule 504 $0.66808 $0.83903 19.65% Industrial Firm, Schedule 505 $0.63672 $0.80770 23.96% Com-Ind Dual Service, Schedule 511 $0.54675 $0.71773 26.06% Industrial Interruptible, Schedule 570 $0.52903 $0.70004 29.38%

WUTC said, “These rate increases are significant and could present challenges to customers, especially at the peak of the 2018-2019 winter heating season. Staff would like time to work with Cascade and identify options, such as incremental increases, that will reduce the impact on ratepayers.”

For additional information on the proposed rate increase, conservation tips, energy efficiency programs, energy assistance programs and bill payment plans, visit the Cascade Natural Gas website at www.cngc.com; call 1-888-522-1130; or write to c/o Cascade Regulatory Department, 8113 W Grandridge Blvd, Kennewick WA 99336-7166.

You can contact the WUTC to submit questions or to be notified of the scheduled open meeting, at which time the proposal will be considered by the commission:

On the WUTC website at www.utc.wa.gov, and click on Submit a Comment

By email to comments@utc.wa.gov

By phone at 1-888-333-9882

In writing: WUTC

P.O. BOX 47250

Olympia, WA 98504-7250

Please include your name and mailing address, reference the name of company (Cascade Natural Gas Corporation) and Advice No. CNG/W18-11-01.

The WUTC is committed to providing reasonable accommodations to participants with disabilities: Contact WUTC at 360-664-1132, 306-664-1243 or email humanresources@utc.wa.gov.