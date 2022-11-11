Project to fix hillside outside Hoquiam planned for 2023

This month, the request for qualifications on a project to stabilize the slope on SR 109 outside Hoquiam will be closed and the project planning can move forward.

In the project page, the Washington State Department of Transportation says that the $500,000 project is scheduled to begin in early 2023 with closures during the work.

Nearly 0.7 miles of highway west of the SR 109 Spur will close to all traffic for up to two weeks.

The total closure will allow workers to remove trees of concern, debris, and rocks from above the highway.

SR 109 west of Hoquiam has a history of debris slides, with closures and blockages happening on almost a yearly basis. Each slide generally is triggered by powerful rainstorms.

Debris can close the highway for days at a time.

In order to help stabilize the hillside, crews will leave the lower portion of tree trunks or root wads, to help stabilize the soil.

During the work to repair the area, a signed detour will be available via US 101, Ocean Beach Road and Powell Road.

WSDOT will announce the closure when it is officially scheduled.