Project proposals being accepted for Olympic National Forest

The Olympic National Forest is accepting proposals for forest improvement projects, funded by the Secure Rural Schools program, from now through August 21st.

Volunteer and non-profit organizations, interest groups, local governments, and others may submit a proposal for forest improvement projects.

“We are asking for projects that would improve the maintenance of existing infrastructure, enhance forest ecosystems or restore and improve land health, fish and wildlife habitat, and water quality in or surrounding the Olympic National Forest,” said acting Forest Supervisor Al Watson.

Projects must occur on national forest land or benefit the national forest.

Projects selected in the past have varied and include noxious weed control, road maintenance, trail maintenance, youth conservation crews, enhancing wildlife habitat, rehabilitation of wetlands, toilet replacements and portable toilet rentals, litter and abandoned vehicle removal, and culvert replacement.

Project proposals must be submitted to the Olympic National Forest headquarters by August 21, 2023, to receive consideration for Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act Title II funds.

Projects will be reviewed and recommended by the Forest’s Resource Advisory Committee (RAC). For more information about the reauthorized Act that funds these projects, go to www.fs.fed.us/srs.

For those planning to submit projects for consideration, the project proposal form and new supplemental form are available on the Forest’s website.

Projects may be completed by Forest Service personnel, through partnership agreements, or by contracting with individuals and corporations.

Prior to applying, projects proposed on National Forest System lands should be coordinated with a Forest Service point of contact to obtain information that may be needed for a proposal and to ensure proper paperwork is completed that will enable the project sponsor to obtain funding if recommended by the RAC.

Project sponsors will be asked to make a brief presentation to the RAC when it meets later this summer.

Completed project submission forms should be sent to RAC Coordinator Jennifer Garcia-Santiago ([email protected]) by August 21st.

For more information, or if you have questions about Secure Rural Schools project submissions, contact Garcia-Santiago at 564-669-9623.