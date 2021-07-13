Primary Election ballots coming to some voters this week

Registered voters within Washington should be receiving their ballots soon for the upcoming August Primary Election.

According to the Secretary of State’s office, the 18-day voting period for the election begins Friday, July 16, and lasts through election day.

According to Grays Harbor County Elections Administrator Scott Turnbull, “Ballots will be delivered to the Seattle Post Office today. Voters should get them Wed or Thur.”

Turnbull added that this is the the first time the county is sending a Voter Pamphlet insert with the ballots.

“It will be a folded tabloid size insert. One side will have general information and the other will have candidates or a measure.”

Ballots include a prepaid-postage return envelope, so people who return their ballots via U.S. mail do not have to pay for a stamp.

A number of local races feature more than three candidates, guaranteeing their inclusion in the August election to narrow the field down to two. Races that do not feature more than two candidates will move directly to the November General Election.

District Type District Race Term Type Name Ballot Order City/Town Aberdeen Council Ward 1 Position 1 Short & Full Kimberly Strom 1 City/Town Aberdeen Council Ward 1 Position 1 Short & Full Michael Trader 2 City/Town Aberdeen Council Ward 1 Position 1 Short & Full Melvin Taylor 3 City/Town Aberdeen Council Ward 4 Position 7 Short & Full Marissa Aube 1 City/Town Aberdeen Council Ward 4 Position 7 Short & Full Antara Croft 2 City/Town Aberdeen Council Ward 4 Position 7 Short & Full Rebecca Sanchez 3 City/Town Aberdeen Council Ward 4 Position 7 Short & Full Tara M. Mareth 4 City/Town Aberdeen Council Ward 5 Position 10 Short & Full Chelsey Leavenworth 1 City/Town Aberdeen Council Ward 5 Position 10 Short & Full Alan Richrod 2 City/Town Aberdeen Council Ward 5 Position 10 Short & Full Debi Ann Pieraccini 3 City/Town Aberdeen Council Ward 6 Position 11 Regular Colton A. Gwinn 1 City/Town Aberdeen Council Ward 6 Position 11 Regular Frank Gordon 2 City/Town Aberdeen Council Ward 6 Position 11 Regular David Lawrence 3 City/Town Hoquiam Council Ward 4 Position 7 Regular Joseph R Marchie 1 City/Town Hoquiam Council Ward 4 Position 7 Regular Jamie Brand 2 City/Town Hoquiam Council Ward 4 Position 7 Regular Gregory Grun 3 City/Town City of McCleary Mayor Regular Jeffrey D. Prowse, “BiG” 1 City/Town City of McCleary Mayor Regular Chris Miller 2 City/Town City of McCleary Mayor Regular Brenda Orffer 3 City/Town City of Oakville Mayor Regular Anthony Smith 1 City/Town City of Oakville Mayor Regular Angelo Cilluffo 2 City/Town City of Oakville Mayor Regular Bill Breedlove 3 City/Town City of Ocean Shores Position 5 Short & Full Robert M. Doering Jr. 1 City/Town City of Ocean Shores Position 5 Short & Full Edgar W Schroll 2 City/Town City of Ocean Shores Position 5 Short & Full Lisa Scott 3 City/Town City of Ocean Shores Position 5 Short & Full Lorraine Hardin 4 City/Town City of Ocean Shores Position 5 Short & Full Patrick Daugherty 5 City/Town City of Ocean Shores Position 7 Regular David Linn 1 City/Town City of Ocean Shores Position 7 Regular Rich Hartman 2 City/Town City of Ocean Shores Position 7 Regular Patric Hayes 3 City/Town City of Westport Position 1 Regular Dennis Hall 1 City/Town City of Westport Position 1 Regular Brylie Jarnes 2 City/Town City of Westport Position 1 Regular Melissa Huerta 3 City/Town City of Westport Position 2 Unexpired Tom Fleckenstein 1 City/Town City of Westport Position 2 Unexpired Brennan Jarnes 2 City/Town City of Westport Position 2 Unexpired Troy Meyers 3 School Rochester School District No. 401 School Board Director, District No. 5 Regular Curtis Haley 1 School Rochester School District No. 401 School Board Director, District No. 5 Regular Mark Weaver 2 School Rochester School District No. 401 School Board Director, District No. 5 Regular Thomas Trott 3 School Sch Dist 172 – Ocosta School 172 Position 4 Regular Phil Anderson 1 School Sch Dist 172 – Ocosta School 172 Position 4 Regular Taylor Miller 2 School Sch Dist 172 – Ocosta School 172 Position 4 Regular Ben Quinby 3

Once received and filled out, voters can place their ballots in an official drop box by 8 p.m. on election day.

Drop box locations may be found at VoteWA.gov.

Secretary of State Kim Wyman encourages voters to mail their completed ballots well before election day to ensure their ballots are received on time. Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked on or before Aug. 3.

“I recommend Washingtonians mail their ballot early to ensure their votes count and their voices are heard,” said Secretary Wyman. “During this primary election, voters will have the opportunity to weigh in on local positions and issues that affect our everyday lives, from mayoral and city council races to school boards, fire districts, and more. I encourage every eligible voter to participate.”

Registered voters can log in to VoteWA.gov to access their personal voting information, update their registration, view their online voter guide, locate a ballot drop box, check the status of their ballot, and more. People who want to register to vote can visit VoteWA.gov and fill out a brief form. A valid Washington state driver’s license or ID is required to register online.

To vote in the Primary Election, registrations must be received by Monday, July 26 – eight days before election day – either online or via U.S. mail. After July 26, people can register or update their registration in person at their county’s elections office during business hours and until 8 p.m. Aug. 3.

More voter and election information, including county elections office locations, is available at sos.wa.gov/elections.