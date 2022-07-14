Election ballots are now in the hands of local voters.
The Grays Harbor Elections Office announced that the ballots for registered voters within Grays Harbor and Pacific counties have begun arriving in mail boxes ahead of the August 2 Primary Election.
Voters have 18 days to return their ballots by mail or at local drop boxes, which have all been opened as of Wednesday.
Voters should have also received voters pamphlets to give greater insight into candidates on their ballots.
Not all candidates featured will be on all local ballots for the Primary, although a number of local races feature more than three candidates, guaranteeing their inclusion in the August election to narrow the field down to two.
Races that do not feature more than two candidates move directly to the November General Election.
In addition, some voters may see themselves in a different Legislative District or local voting ward following the recent census and redistricting.
For audio interviews with local, regional, and statewide candidates who chose to participate, you can find interviews about their platforms through the KXRO SoundCloud profile.
All ballots must be postmarked or returned to an election drop box by 8pm on Tuesday, August 2 in order to be counted.
If you feel you should have received a ballot, contact the Grays Harbor Elections Office;