Press Release: COVID-19 testing options in Grays Harbor County
Grays Harbor County Public Health and Grays Harbor Emergency Operations Center would like the public to be aware of COVID-19 testing options within Grays Harbor County. With the addition of the Everlywell testing option this week, Grays Harbor now has four testing options.
Everlywell Testing
In coordination with the Washington State Department of Health, Grays Harbor County Public Health now has Everlywell COVID-19 home tests free for public use. These tests are for people who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and those who are close contacts of people positive with COVID-19. To take this test, you must be 18 years of age or older with a valid email address, phone, and internet access. Tests will not be administered or distributed inside the building, as these tests are self-administered home tests. After the sample is gathered, recipients will drop off their samples at a designated UPS drop-off location. Please contact the COVID-19 center at (360) 964-1850 for pre-screening and instructions. This test is in English only.
Health Mart Pharmacies
Health Mart Pharmacies in Elma and McCleary are providing COVID-19 tests at no charge to people experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 as well people who are not experiencing symptoms. This testing is available for all ages. Visit DoINeedaCOVID19Test.com to register and schedule an appointment or call 1(800) 451-7449. If utilizing Google Chrome, Spanish translation is available.
Grays Harbor Community Hospital
Grays Harbor Community Hospital is offering drive-up COVID-19 tests to people of all ages who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or are a close contact of a positive case. Testing is available Monday – Friday from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM. Referrals can be made by calling the COVID-19 call center at (360) 964-1850. Drive- up testing is offered at no charge. Testing performed within care at the hospital may be subject to charge.
Summit Pacific Urgent Care
Summit Pacific Medical Center is testing people experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 at their Urgent Care clinic in Elma. Urgent Care is open daily from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM. These tests involve a doctor’s visit and will be billed accordingly.
Grays Harbor County Public Health’s COVID-19 call center is now open weekends. Our bi-lingual call center can be reached at (360) 964-1850 Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM and Saturday, Sunday, and Holidays from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.
Grays Harbor COVID-19 updates, including current case counts, are available at healthygh.org.