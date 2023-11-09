Preliminary work on a North Aberdeen Bridge improvements starting soon

Aberdeen City Engineer Nick Bird says that in September of this year, the City hired an engineering consultant to lead the design of the North Aberdeen Bridge Project.

In the first stage of the project, those consultants will look at 4 – 5 design alternatives including options to replace the bridge in its current vicinity, repair the existing bridge, and construct a new bridge in a different location.

These preliminary alternatives will be brought to the public for comment and community engagement through a series of public open houses.

Dates and times for these events will be determined at a later date.

Bird tells KXRO that residents can expect to see on-site investigation work completed by the consultant team in the coming months. Some of this work will include utility locates, surveying, soil analysis, river modeling, etc.

Next week, November 13 through November 16, residents can expect lane closures on Young Street around the North Aberdeen Bridge for some of this investigatory work. Minor delays can be expected as all vehicle traffic will be diverted into one lane controlled by traffic control flaggers.

The consultant teams will be on-site periodically for the next few months conducting this base-line investigation work for the preparation of the alternative designs.

“We appreciate your continued patience as we work to improve the City’s infrastructure. For your safety, please stay alert as you travel across the bridge and through the nearby neighborhoods, watch for lane/channelization changes, and obey all construction signs and flagging personnel.”

Questions and comments regarding this project can be directed to Nick Bird at (360) 537-3218 or [email protected].