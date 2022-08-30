Pre-Sale Tickets available for 117th Aberdeen-Hoquiam Game
Anyone looking to grab their tickets to the 117th Aberdeen-Hoquiam Game, played at Olympic Stadium on Friday, September 2, can purchase them ahead of time.
The Hoquiam School District has recently begun a relationship with HomeTown Ticketing to provide an online option for their events.
While this game is typically the largest of the season for the teams, this year there is additional interest as it was featured in a recent poll looking at making this the “Big Game of the Week” by KING 5.
The DQ Big Game is back. The first Friday of the High School football season is Sep 2. Vote for the Big Game of the Week, and @ChrisEgan5 will be there to feature the game.
— KING 5 Sports (@KING5Sports) August 27, 2022
Through the HSD website, a number of events are available to purchase tickets for, including the first event for the site as the 117th meeting of the Myrtle Street Rivalry.
Tickets: 117th Big Game: Aberdeen vs. Hoquiam at Olympic Stadium
Tickets are available at Adult, Student, and Senior Citizens pricing.