Power knocked out in Central Park after UPS truck hit a power pole
By KXRO News
|
Oct 17, 2018 @ 7:08 AM

Power in Central Park was down for over three and half hours last night after a UPS truck hit a power pole.

The Grays Harbor PUD tells KXRO that a UPS truck versus pole accident at the intersection of SR 12 and Linkshire Drive damaged a PUD pole just before 6:00pm Tuesday night.

They said crews had to shut off power to 408 customers on SR 12 from School Rd to Sergeant Blvd.  

Just after 9:30pm they said that crews completed the repairs and power had been restored to all customers.

KXRO was told that no one was hurt in the accident.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

First pastor since 1970 in North Beach comes from Aberdeen, but not ours WDFW invites the public to attend open house in Montesano Cosmopolis benefits from school grant funding Local lakes stocked for fall fishing Thompson seat on Port Commission opening for applications A burn pile in East County spread into a wildfire
Comments