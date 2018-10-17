Power knocked out in Central Park after UPS truck hit a power pole

Power in Central Park was down for over three and half hours last night after a UPS truck hit a power pole.

The Grays Harbor PUD tells KXRO that a UPS truck versus pole accident at the intersection of SR 12 and Linkshire Drive damaged a PUD pole just before 6:00pm Tuesday night.

They said crews had to shut off power to 408 customers on SR 12 from School Rd to Sergeant Blvd.

Just after 9:30pm they said that crews completed the repairs and power had been restored to all customers.

KXRO was told that no one was hurt in the accident.