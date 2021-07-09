      Weather Alert

PotlatchDeltic Announces Changes to Recreational Program in Idaho

Jul 9, 2021 @ 2:50pm

SPOKANE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PotlatchDeltic Corporation today announced several changes to its Idaho Recreation Program. Due to severe fire danger in the region, effective immediately and until further notice, all motorized recreational vehicle use on its property in the State of Idaho is restricted to open, ungated roads only. No motorized recreational vehicles, including ATVs and motorcycles, are allowed behind gates. Additional changes due to the fire risk include the temporary curtailment of ORV and 14-day camping permit sales. Campfires and open burning are currently banned. PotlatchDeltic urges all visitors to Idaho’s forests to exercise extreme caution in regards to fire while recreating this summer.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns approximately 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

Contacts

(Investors)

Jerry Richards

509-835-1521

(Media)

Anna Torma

509-835-1558

Also On KXRO
SR 105 standoff ends peacefully; stops traffic for multiple hours
Public asked to help locate suspect Brandon Merrill
Pacific County accident sends both drivers to hospitals
Details released on police incidents in Aberdeen; including a standoff and two bridge jumpers
Local housing wait list opening on July 14
Connect With Us Listen To Us On