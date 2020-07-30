Potential COVID-19 exposure at Social Clubs on Long Beach Peninsula
The Pacific County Public Health and Human Services issued a report saying their office is concerned that there was a high possibility of exposure to patrons visiting the Loyal Order of the Moose or the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Ocean Park, WA.
In their report they ask anyone who was at the following social clubs during any of the listed dates and times, you should quarantine immediately for 14-days from date of exposure and watch for symptoms of COVID-19 (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html).
If you begin to show symptoms, you should get tested for COVID-19.
Loyal Order of Moose
25915 U St, Ocean Park, WA 98640
- July 23th, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm
- July 23th, 2020 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm
Fraternal Order of the Eagles
1412 262nd Pl, Ocean Park, WA 98640
- July 24th, 2020 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm
Pacific County’s COVID-19 Call Center is here to assist the public with information and testing options. If you were a patron during any of these times, do not hesitate to contact the call center at (360) 875-9407 or (360) 642-9407. The call center is open Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.
Pacific County Health and Human Services strongly encourages the public to limit non-essential travel, maintain social distancing of at least six feet between persons, and practice personal protective measures to include: correctly wearing a mask/face covering in public, washing hands often with soapy water for at least 20 seconds, and avoid touching your face. For up to date information and guidance, please monitor the Pacific County Health and Human Services Facebook page or visit: www.pacificcountycovid19.com