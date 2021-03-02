Potential COVID-19 exposure at Raymond Eagles on Feb. 19th
Pacific County Public Health and Human Services alerted the public on Monday that there is a concern of COVID-19 exposure at a recent event.
According to officials, they say that there is a high possibility of exposure for individuals attending a memorial service on February 19 at the Raymond Eagles.
The department asks anyone who attended the event to monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19. (https://www.cdc.gov/…/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html).
Since their last update on February 24, 21 additional Pacific County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 762 with 26 cases currently active.
Of those 762 cases, 558 cases are considered confirmed which means they tested positive on a PCR test, and 204 are probable which means they tested positive on a rapid antigen test.
The current case rate per 100k over 14 days is 138.6.
They say that residents who begin to show symptoms should isolate yourself and get tested for COVID-19.
Drive through testing is available at the Willapa Harbor Hospital Monday-Wednesday from 12:00-1:00 with no appointment necessary or on Thursday at the Peninsula Pharmacy drive through testing in Ilwaco by registering at www.covidtest360.com.
If you participated in this event, do not hesitate to contact the call center at (360) 875-9407 or (360) 642-9407.
Pacific County’s COVID-19 Call Center is available to assist the public with information and testing options. The call center is open Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.
Pacific County Health and Human Services strongly encourages the public to;
- limit gatherings
- maintain social distancing of at least six feet between persons, and
- practice personal protective measures to include:
- correctly wearing a mask/face covering in public
- washing hands often with soapy water for at least 20 seconds, and
- avoid touching your face.
For up to date information and guidance, visit the Pacific County Health and Human Services Facebook page or www.pacificcountycovid19.com