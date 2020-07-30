Potential COVID-19 exposure at North Beach Jr./Sr. High School
Photo from North Beach School District
Grays Harbor Public Health issued an alert this evening to the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure at North Beach Jr./Sr. High School.
According to the alert, during the month of July, there have been multiple dates and times that individuals have been at various recreational activities within the school and have since tested positive for COVID-19.
If you were at North Beach Jr./Sr. High School at 336 State Route 115, Ocean Shores during any of the following dates and times, you should quarantine immediately and watch for symptoms of COVID-19.
Open Gym Dates
|DATE
|HOURS
|July 7, 2020
|6 AM – 8 AM
|July 9, 2020
|6 AM – 8 AM
|July 12, 2020
|2 PM – 4 PM
|July 14, 2020
|6 AM – 8 AM
|July 16, 2020
|6 AM – 8 AM
|July 17, 2020
|9 AM – 10 AM (NB Students Basketball Shooting Drills)
|July 19, 2020
|2 PM – 4 PM
Weight Room Dates
|DATE
|HOURS
|July 8, 2020
|7 AM – 8:15 AM and 2 PM – 3 PM
|July 14, 2020
|7 AM – 8:15 AM and 2 PM – 3 PM
If you begin to show symptoms, you should get tested for COVID-19.
Grays Harbor Public Health is still in the early stages of this investigation and all information is preliminary.
Grays Harbor County Public Health’s COVID-19 Call Center is here to assist the public with information and testing referrals. If you were at the facility during any of these times, do not hesitate to contact the call center at (360) 964-1850. Assistance is available in both English and Spanish. The call center is open Monday through Friday, 8:30am-12pm and 12:30pm-4pm.