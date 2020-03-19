Postponement of Elective Surgeries at Grays Harbor Community Hospital and Harbor Medical Group

Submitted by Grays Harbor Community Hospital In the interest of the health and safety of our patients, effective immediately, Grays Harbor Community Hospital and Harbor Medical Group are suspending elective and non-emergent surgeries. This decision is based on guidance from the Center for Disease Control, American College of Surgeons and Surgeon General’s Office. Procedures will […]
