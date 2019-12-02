Positions on Aberdeen committees open for application
The City of Aberdeen is asking for residents to apply to fill open positions on committees serving the city.
In a release, the city says that a number of committee positions will have opening sin 2020.
Included in the open positions include 3 open seats on the Planning Commission, 3 on the Historic Preservation Committee, 5 on the Good Neighbors Revolving Loan Fund Committee, 1 on the Museum Board, and 2 on the Civil Service Committee.
Also listed was the Lodging Tax Committee for residents interested in placing their name in the running for those seats.
The positions carry varying terms.
They ask residents to apply by Thursday, December 12 if they are interested.
If you are interested in applying for a committee position, please submit a letter of interest to;
Mayor Erik Larson
200 E. Market Street
Aberdeen WA 98520
Committee Details
PLANNING COMMISSION (7 members):
Three (3) Open Positions
Two of the positions are 3 year terms and one position expires on January 11, 2022.
Information on the Planning Commission can be found at https://aberdeen.municipal.codes/AMC/2.40
HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMITTEE (7 members):
Three (3) Open Positions, 3 year terms (June 1, 2019-May 31, 2022)
Information on the Historic Preservation Commission can be found at https://aberdeen.municipal.codes/AMC/17.50.030
GOOD NEIGHBORS REVOLVING LOAN FUND COMMITTEE (5 members):
Five (5) Open Positions as of January 1st. The terms are one year.
Information on the Good Neighbors Revolving Loan Fund Committee can be found at https://aberdeen.municipal.codes/AMC/3.52
LODGING TAX COMMITTEE, 1 year term, 4 positions:
- Recipient of Grant Funds
- Recipient of Grant Funds
- Payee into Lodging Tax
- Payee into Lodging Tax
Information on the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee can be found at https://aberdeen.municipal.codes/AMC/3.92.060
MUSEUM BOARD (9 members):
One (1) Open Position, 2 year term
Information on the Board of Museum and History can be found at https://aberdeen.municipal.codes/AMC/2.64
CIVIL SERVICE COMMITTEE,
Two (2) Open Positions, both 4 year terms.
Information on the Civil Service Commission can be found at https://aberdeen.municipal.codes/AMC/2.48.010