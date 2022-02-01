Position open on GH Conservation District; applications being accepted

Residents have until Feb 15 to submit letters of interest for Grays Harbor Conservation District position.
Formed in 1941, the district serves all of Grays Harbor County. It features a board consisting of five members serving three-year terms, all of whom are local residents.
In a notice from the district’s website, they are currently accepting applications from local landowners or farmers to fill a seat that has a term expiring in May 2022.
That seat is currently held by Nora Doelman.
Interested candidates must be registered voters who reside within the boundaries of the District. Candidates may be required to be landowners or operators of a farm.
The filing deadline for candidates to file their candidate information is February 15th, 2022 by 4:00 PM.
Interested candidates must file their candidate information at 330 Pioneer Ave W Suite D, Montesano, WA 98563.
A poll election for the open position on the District Board of Supervisors will be held on March 18th, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM at the Grays Harbor Conservation District at 330 Pioneer Ave W, Montesano, WA 98563.
The last day and time that voters can request absentee ballots from the District is February 25th, 2022 by 4:00 PM. Absentee ballots can be requested from the Grays Harbor Conservation District, Melissa Gonzales, 330 Pioneer Ave W Suite D, 360-249-8532.
Board members meet monthly, attend trainings, and participate in statewide functions. The Grays Harbor Conservation District Board of Supervisors holds regularly scheduled meetings on the third Friday of every month at 10:00 A.M. Meetings are open to the public.
The published election procedures can be viewed at the District office and are available from the Washington State Conservation Commission at http://scc.wa.gov/.