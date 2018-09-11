Port prepares if Hoquiam is selected for potash facility

An option to lease land to the Port of Grays Harbor could help pave the way for a potash facility in Hoquiam.

On Monday night, the Hoquiam City Council voted to accept an Option to Lease Agreement between the city and the port for a piece of land connected to the proposed approximately 200-acre site being looked at for a BHP Billiton facility near Bowerman Airfield.

The lease would be by the port, with BHP as a sublease.

The location for the planned potash facility is still up in the air between Hoquiam and a Vancouver, British Columbia, and Kayla Dunlap with the Port of Grays Harbor says that while this option to lease is not an indicator that the eventual site will be local, it helps the process if Hoquiam is chosen.

Under the option, if the site is chosen, the Port of Grays Harbor would lease approximately 85 acres between the proposed site and port property on the waterfront at $0.075 per square foot per year, or a possible $98,777.74 per year if and when construction finishes. The rent would be less for the regulatory and construction periods. The port will pay a bond of $12,347 (equal to six months rent at the regulatory price) to ensure the option to lease agreement stays intact.

BHP Billiton is developing a Jansen potash mine in the Saskatchewan basin in Saskatchewan, Canada, to produce potash for export to overseas markets. An analysis from June of this year showed that the Grays Harbor Terminal 3 site is “the only practicable alternative for a potash export terminal in the United States that meets the project purpose and need and the associated capacity”.

Four sites had been identified as possible ports, including Hoquiam, Tacoma, and two sites in Longview. Hoquiam was the only one of the four that met all criteria needed.

BHP says that there are “adverse environmental impacts associated with site development that can be avoided, minimized, or mitigated, and therefore are not considered significant”.

If Hoquiam is chosen as the preferred site for the potash facility, construction on the $440 million project is not scheduled to be completed for 3-4 years.