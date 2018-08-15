Port of Grays Harbor wins bid for 520 pontoon site

The Port of Grays Harbor has won the bidding for the former site of the 520 Bridge Pontoon Casting Basin.

The Port tells KXRO that they won the bid at the Washington State Department of Transportation’s surplus property auction last week and they authorized Executive Director Gary Nelson to execute the contract for the purchase at their Tuesday Commission meeting.

The Port bid of $4,520,520.07 will purchase the 55-acre site in Aberdeen utilizing WSDOT’s real estate contract which requires a 15 percent down payment with a 20-year contract at 8 percent.

The contract also allows for third-party financing without penalty.

The site was formerly home to the 520 Floating Bridge Construction project from 2011 to 2015 and has since been idle.

“We are excited to add this strategic piece of property to the Port’s portfolio,” shared Commission President Jack Thompson. “There is no other piece of property on the Harbor with rail access and industrial waterfront adjacent to the Port’s existing marine terminal operations. The pontoon site has long been considered by the Port as a strategic piece of property to increase the community’s international trade position. By applying the Port’s business model of working with private investors to develop sites we are confident the property will be back to generating economic activity for the community soon.”

“Over the coming weeks we will be working WSDOT and other agencies on closing the purchase, permitting for future uses, and ensuring a smooth transition of operations at the site,” added Executive Director Gary Nelson.