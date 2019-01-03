Port of Grays Harbor surpluses items in online auction

You could own a piece of the Port of Grays Harbor in an online auction.

42 items are currently up for surplus auction by the Port at govdeals.com.

The online auction features items as small as a microwave and as large as a 17 ton Asphalt Recycler.

As of now, the items up for auction include include desks, tools, boats, tires, wheels, transmissions, engines, a forklift, vehicles, and more.

The Port says that additional items from the Westport Marina will be added this week.

Photos and descriptions of the items are available on govdeals.com/pgh and there is a link to the auction from the Port’s website as well, portofgraysharbor.com.

Bidders have to register with GovDeals.com.