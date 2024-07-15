Port of Grays Harbor on track for record year

The Port of Grays Harbor says terminal activity is at a record pace halfway through 2024.

According to the Port, after a record-setting year for cargo handled in 2023 at the Port of Grays Harbor’s 4 deep-water terminals, the first 6-months of activity at the docks in 2024 are on pace for yet another record year.

As part of a recent Vessel Activity Report, Marine Terminal Superintendent Nolan Wyatt updated the Port Commission that through the end of June, the Port has seen 55 deep-water ships and 20 barges call its docks, handling more than 2 million metric tons of cargo including wood chips, liquid bulks, logs, ag products, and autos.

Year-to-date records were broken for ag products, liquid bulks, wood chips, import autos, and total cargo handled.

“This is very exciting and encouraging as every vessel call means jobs and cargo moving,” explained Executive Director Leonard Barnes. “Our busy and diverse shipping activities continue to result in strong employment for local longshore workers, as well as rail, tug and other trade related jobs.”

“Our Port staff has seen a lot of transition recently and is doing an excellent job of keeping all of the balls in the air,” stated Commission President Phil Papac. “We also commend our local ILWU workforce who makes sure all of this cargo is moving safely and efficiently for our customers.”

The Port tells KXRO that they aim to continue utilizing public infrastructure to attract private investment to create jobs and opportunities in Grays Harbor as the Terminal 4 Expansion & Redevelopment Project gets ready to go break ground in a few short months. That project will support AGP’s second commodity export facility to be constructed at Terminal 4B resulting in increased ag exports generating additional vessel calls and more than 80 full-time, family-wage jobs.