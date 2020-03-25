Port of Grays Harbor announces closure of office and some recreational facilities
Aberdeen, WA – Effective Wednesday, March 25, 2020, the Port of Grays Harbor will close its main office and some recreational facilities to do its part to keep employees safe and stop the spread of COVID-19.
While the Port’s main office will be closed through April 8th, essential daily operations will continue with staff working remotely when possible.
The Port of Grays Harbor remains committed to providing excellent customer service for all of its customers and tenants during this time.
Following all U.S. Coast Guard protocols for vessels and crew, the Port’s four deep-water marine terminals and the docks at the Westport Marina remain operational as they play a critical role in our nation’s supply chain and economy.
The following operational changes will take place at the Port’s facilities:
Westport Marina
The Westport Marina office, located at 326 Lamb Street in Westport, is closed to the public. While the Marina Office remains closed to the public, staff continues to conduct critical business on and off site. Staff remains available via email: marina@portgrays.org and via phone 360.532.9562.
All reservations for recreational boating through April 8th are canceled. Future reservations will be reevaluated after this period. Advanced reservations for the summer fishing season have been postponed until May 1st.
The Westport Boat Launch is restricted to essential use only and shall not be used for recreational activity until further notice. Access to the marina docks is limited to essential activities, and use of all public facilities such as the Centennial Viewing Tower, the Viewing Platform, and Fishermen’s Boardwalk is discouraged.
Tenants may continue to utilize the Float 9 restroom and showers at their own risk. Restrooms are cleaned twice per day. Portable toilets remain open to public for use at own risk.
Satsop Business Park
The Satsop Business Park’s office remains closed to the public. Satsop staff continues to conduct essential business on and off site and can be reached at business@portgrays.org or (360) 482-1600.
Friends Landing
Friends Landing will close for camping immediately with those currently camping being asked to leave by 5pm on March 25th. Refunds or credits will be issued for existing reservations through April 30th. Friends Landing’s playground, picnic shelters, and public restrooms facilities will also be closed temporarily.
Friends Landing will remain open for day-use; however, park users are strongly urged to maintain social distancing and avoid gathering in groups. Reservations for future camping stays beginning May 1, 2020, can be taken over the phone (360) 861-8864 or online at www.friendslanding.org.
Questions or correspondence may be emailed to friendslanding@portgrays.org.
28th Street Boat Launch and Viewing Tower
The restroom at 28th Street Boat Launch and Viewing Tower will be closed. While the boat launch and viewing tower remain open at this time, users are asked to practice social distancing and refrain from gathering in groups.
Commission Meeting – April
At this time, the Port is exploring options to hold its April 14th Commission Meeting remotely. More information on how to participate and the agenda will be made available on the Port’s website, www.portofgraysharbor.com, in the coming weeks.
“The Port of Grays Harbor is committed to doing our part to keep our community, our customers and our staff safe,” explained Executive Director Gary Nelson. “We appreciate your patience and understanding while we do our best to continue to provide essential functions and customer service during this time.”