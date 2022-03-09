Port of GH draft Recreational Lands and Facilities Plan available for public comment

The Port of Grays Harbor is seeking review and input on the latest Recreational Lands and Facilities Plan update.
The Port, along with the Grays Harbor Council of Governments, has invited the public to provide comments on updates to the draft plan.
In February, the Port asked for feedback from the community and those who use their local recreational property in order to develop their plan.
The Port is updating its plan to “guide future investment and provide eligibility for state and federal funding opportunities”.
The release of the 69-page draft plan goes over their goals and objectives on existing recreational lands and facilities, as well as the opportunities for the public to be involved, and what future investments could be made.
The draft Plan is available for review and comment through April 6, 2022.
Comments can be made through their online form at https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=FYweJK-udkW6biYmEsOMaN8Q7aFHOLxJgws0BS2nOghUREpNSjlUSlZBSjFXSlA2QkZZWFpXNDRQTi4u
All comments must be submitted by close of business April 6, 2022.
The final Plan is anticipated for adoption at the Port of Grays Harbor Commission meeting on April 12, 2022.
The Port of Grays Harbor’s 2022-2028 Recreation Lands and Facilities Plan is now available for public review and comment from the Port’s website, at https://www.portofgraysharbor.com/s/PofGH-2022-Park-Plan-Online.pdf .