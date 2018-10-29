Police recover some of the firearms stolen from the Aberdeen Museum

Firearms that were stolen from the burned out Aberdeen Museum were recovered and six people were arrested.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that the six were arrested Thursday morning during a search warrant of an east Aberdeen residence.

They say that on October 8th the museum archival crew was able to enter the museum to begin their recovery process and during their search, they were unable to find antique firearms which had been secured in a locker in an office in the building.

The burglary of the stolen firearms was reported to the Aberdeen Police Department on October 10th.

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Department has been investigating an unrelated burglary that occurred in the county and they were able to secure a search warrant for a residence in the 1000 block of E. Market St. in Aberdeen.

Grays Harbor Sheriff Rick Scott spoke to KXRO about the investigation.

The 56-year old Aberdeen resident was arrested at the scene for Unlawful Possession of Firearms, and he was booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail.

Five others were arrested on outstanding Aberdeen Municipal or Department of Corrections warrants.

Aberdeen Police say that at this time a stolen antique Asian manufactured pistol and three rifles are still outstanding.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the firearms, please contact Aberdeen Police Detective Jason Perkinson at 360-538-4424.