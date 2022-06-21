Police Navigator position posted in Hoquiam

Hoquiam, WA – The City of Hoquiam is accepting applications for the position of Substance Abuse Disorder Police Navigator.
The City says that the position would represent law enforcement within the cities of Aberdeen and Hoquiam to assist with jail-based case management and reentry programming, training in the administration of naloxone, scheduling appointments with community providers, transportation from jail post release to treatment appointments, and follow-up with individuals post release.
Duties would include working with the grant coordinator at the Grays Harbor County Public Health department.
Applicants must have a minimum of an Associates of Arts degree from an accredited college with a focus on Human Service or Criminal Justice.
A full job description and Employment Application can be obtained at www.cityofhoquiam.com.
To be considered for the first review, applications must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. Friday, June 30th at the City of Hoquiam Administration Office, either by mail or in person.
If you require more information about the position, please contact Deputy Police Chief Joe Strong at [email protected]