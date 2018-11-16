Police chase through Aberdeen ends without arrest

A short vehicle pursuit ended this week after a driver became dangerous to others.

A traffic stop on a 1997 Pontiac Grand Am started when an Aberdeen Police Sergeant noticed that the tabs on the car were expired.

When the officer tried to stop the vehicle, it fled on State Street, reaching speeds of 50-60 MPH, running stop signs and performing “dangerous lane travel”.

After only two blocks around Lincoln Street, the sergeant stopped the pursuit “in the interest of public safety”.

A short time later, officers were able to find the abandoned vehicle in an alley in the 1000 block of West Market St.

Registration for the vehicle was tracked to a Westport man who was out of the state at the time, and he reported that he sold the car 8 months prior to a younger man.

The man said he sold it for cash and did not have a bill of sale and had not submitted paperwork to the Washington State Department of Licensing.

The vehicle was impounded, although the driver was not found at the scene.

The Aberdeen Police Department would like to remind vehicle sellers that the Revised Code of Washington (RCW 46.12.650) requires they notify the Washington State Department of Licensing within five (5) business days with a properly filed Report of Sale. Furthermore, the purchaser is required to Transfer Ownership of the title within fifteen (15) days of delivery of the vehicle. It becomes a misdemeanor crime if the purchaser fails to transfer ownership within forty-five (45) days after delivery of the vehicle.