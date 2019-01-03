Police chase leads to arrest of wanted criminal

The Ocean Shores Police Department issued a release following a request by KXRO on an arrest they made prior to the New Year.

In the release, they say that around 10am on on December 29, Ocean Shores PD Sgt. Watson reported seeing a suspicious vehicle on Moxt Street in the Illahee neighborhood. As he was turning around to check on the car, Watson says it sped off and entered the city of Ocean Shores.

The vehicle then turned into the parking lot of an apartment building in the 800 block of Ocean Shores Blvd. NW, and as the car went behind the building the driver lost control, spinning out on wet grass.

The driver was detained and identified as a 39-year old Aberdeen man with arrest warrants from Spokane County for Murder 2, Robbery 1 and Robbery 2.

The suspect has already served time in prison for these crimes, and the warrants were for probation violations.

The driver was cited for Reckless Driving and four traffic infractions. He was booked in the Grays Harbor County Jail on the felony warrants.