Police asking for public’s help in assault case
Aberdeen, WA – Police are asking for the public’s help in an assault case that took place earlier this month.
The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that on Thursday, September 12, at approximately 1:35 a.m., an Aberdeen resident was walking in the area of East First Street and H Street.
Police say he was confronted by two men described as one being white and the other being Asian.
According to the report from police, the Aberdeen resident stated that the two subjects yelled racial slurs and profanity at him and he was then assaulted causing injuries that required medical attention.
The Aberdeen Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the two suspects.
They ask that if you know who these people are, please contact Detective Jeff Weiss at 360-538-4452.