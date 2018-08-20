Planned Town Hall at Aberdeen High School postponed

The Aberdeen School District has postponed a town hall meeting focused on the upcoming school year and current discussions with staff contracts as they negotiate changes involving implementation of funding following the McCleary Decision.

Originally scheduled for tonight at the Aberdeen High School auditorium, the district said that the the postponement is due to union staff and their concerns as collective bargaining continues.

“It has come to our attention that union leaders are organizing a protest rather than allow their members and the community the opportunity to talk with us. A shared understanding of our District’s finances is vital to our future.”

In a letter, the district says that recent School Board meetings have been filled with the public, and that there has been comment at the meetings and on social media about the negotiations. They say that this process has been “lamenting the formal structure of regular public meetings”.

They say that the meeting was a way to provide a broader discussion and that, “It’s unfortunate that our desire to be open to conversation is being misinterpreted.”

The district said last week that their hope for the meeting was to hear from the public and that they were “address questions and comments as the district begins a new school year.”

“We believe there are citizens and staff who would have benefited from an informal opportunity to talk with us, but we have no desire for confrontations at the front door.”

The letter states that the district has “the utmost respect” for the work of staff and that they “ look forward to achieving a fiscally responsible agreement” between them and the district as the school year approaches.

In a statement to KXRO from the Aberdeen Education Association prior to this announcement, the local union expressed their frustration in the negotiations.

“Aberdeen School Board members recently voted to give big pay raises to three district administrators, but they refuse to do the same for teachers.

The three administrators are receiving pay increases of between 14 and 19 percent for the 2018-19 school year. Jim Sawin, who oversees human relations for the district, got a $20,000 pay raise this year, going from $105,171 to $125,129.

Meanwhile, Sawin and the Aberdeen School Board refuse to negotiate similar pay raises for local teachers. Instead, they have offered to pay teachers for additional days of work, but they refuse to offer an actual pay raise. Sawin represents the school board in contract negotiations with teachers.

“More pay for more work isn’t a raise,” said Michelle Reed, president of the Aberdeen Education Association. “We need to be compensated professionally for the work we’re already doing – which is educating our community’s children.”

The district has the money to invest in pay raise for teachers. Because of the McCleary Supreme Court decision, the Aberdeen School District’s total budget will increase by nearly $3 million in the upcoming school year. The district also has a multi-million budget surplus.

Teachers in other Washington school districts, including several smaller than Aberdeen, have negotiated pay raises between 10 percent and 34 percent.

AEA President Reed said competitive, professional salaries are needed to attract and keep qualified, caring teachers for Aberdeen students. Just like children in other districts, Aberdeen students deserve a top-quality public education, she said.

“Aberdeen students have great teachers, but we’re going to lose those great teachers to other school districts if the school board doesn’t invest in competitive pay raises,” said Reed, a teacher at Central Park Elementary School. “The money is there, so they have no excuse. The school board increased salaries for administrators. Why won’t they invest in teachers who educate our students?”

Reed said it’s clear Aberdeen parents and voters value and support local teachers.

Aberdeen teachers will meet later in August to decide what actions to take if there is no agreement by then.”

The Aberdeen School District has posted information about the current negotiations and responses to this statement;