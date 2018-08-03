Planned Power Outage for the Newskah

The Grays Harbor Public Utility District has notified their customers on the Newskah Road that a planned power outage is coming on August 9 starting at 9am.

In an announcement, they say that outage is expected to last until around 2pm.

The outage will impact all customers on the Newskah from the SR 105 intersection across from the Bishop Athletic Complex to the end of the road.

This outage allows PUD crews to complete line maintenance.

In preparation for this outage, customers are advised to take precautions with any electronic equipment such as computers, televisions, and microwaves by unplugging those items. You should leave them disconnected until after the power has been fully restored.

The outage time of 6 hours is only an estimate and power could be restored at any time as work is completed. Therefore, it is not safe to do electrical work or repairs during that period of time.