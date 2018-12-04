Planned power outage coming to Ocean Shores

A planned power outage is coming to Ocean Shores this week.

The Grays Harbor PUD is notifying customers in Ocean Shores of the planned outage that will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 5.

The outage is expected to last until roughly 4:00 p.m. and will affect between 30-35 customers.

The PUD says the outage will impact customers on a four street loop including Pearsall Street NE from Duck Lake Dr NE to Olympic View Ave NE, Olympic View Ave NE from Pearsall Street to Hutton Street, Hutton Street from Duck Lake Dr NE to Olympic View Ave NE, and Duck Lake Dr NE from Hutton Street to Pearsall Street.

Customers on Miller, Glover, and Hagar Courts will also be impacted.

During the outage, crews will replace a failing piece of underground equipment.

Customers are advised to take precautions with any electronic equipment such as computers, TVs, and microwaves by unplugging them and leaving them disconnected until after the power has been fully restored.

The PUD says the outage time of six hours is only an estimate and power could be restored at any time as work is completed.

Therefore, it is not safe to do electrical work or repairs during that period of time.