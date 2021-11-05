Planned power outage coming to Lund Rd area

Cosmopolis, WA – The Grays Harbor PUD is notifying customers of a planned power outage.
The outage will be on Lund Rd, south of Cosmopolis and it will begin at 9:00 AM on Wednesday, November 10 and is expected to last until noon.
The impacted areas will be roughly 40 homes on Lund Rd, Old Lund Rd, and the far end of Hilliard Lane.
The outage will allow crews to continue pole replacement work on the lines that provide power to the area.
In preparation for this outage, customers are advised to take precautions with any electronic equipment such as computers, TVs, and microwaves by unplugging those items.
You should leave them disconnected until after the power has been fully restored.
The outage duration of three hours is only an estimate and power could be restored at any time as work is completed.
Therefore, it is not safe to do electrical work or repairs during that period.