Planned power outage coming to Lake Quinault
Lake Quinault, WA – The PUD is planning an outage that will affect residents of Lake Quinault.
The Grays Harbor PUD tells KXRO that they are notifying customers in Lake Quinault of a brief planned power outage impacting 19 customers on the North Shore Road.
The outage will begin at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, February 9th and is expected to last until noon and will affect customers from 490 to 1270 North Shore Road.
All impacted customers will receive a notification phone call from the PUD.
They say the outage is part of an ongoing project by the PUD to conduct system maintenance and replace aging poles.
In preparation for this outage, customers are advised to take precautions with any electronic equipment such as computers, TVs, and microwaves by unplugging those items.
They say that those items should be left disconnected until after the power has been fully restored.
The PUD says it is not safe to do electrical work or repairs during the outage time, since the duration of two hours is only an estimate and power could be restored at any time as work is completed.