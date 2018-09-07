Plan ahead for parking if you are a GHC student

Grays Harbor College starts fall quarter on September 17, but students will need to prepare for some parking changes on campus.

In a statement to students from the college, they say that work on the upper parking lot near the gymnasium and childcare facility will remain closed into October.

“We understand that this limited parking is an inconvenience to you. This short term restriction is part of a long term plan to improve safety and accessibility on campus. “

Construction on the parking lot was delayed following the regional laborers union strike, setting the finish date back into the fall.

Until construction is completed, parking on campus will be limited according to the statement. Students will need to park in the lower parking lot. Anyone with a valid ADA permit or disability placard can park in any of the ADA identified parking spaces near the childcare center or Schermer building (4000) in the upper lots.

A shuttle bus will be running from the lower lot to assist students and visitors with mobility issues.

“We ask that you give priority to your fellow students who need this assistance and let them on the bus first.”

Grays Harbor Transit and Pacific County Transit routes will continue to drop people off on the upper campus.

In addition to the parking lot, the college says that they are doing additional work on the campus, including additional new outside lighting, improving sidewalks, and making parking spaces more accessible.

“We are working hard to improve this lot for the campus community”

The work is expected to be completed sometime in the middle to late October.