Phones down at Lake Sylvia State Park

The Lake Sylvia State Park main phone systems are down for a scheduled outage.
Washington State Parks issued an advisory for anyone trying to contact Lake Sylvia staff that scheduled work will cause a phone outage through Monday, July 5 at the local park.
Work is being done to upgrade service to the Montesano park, but that has required the phone system to be taken down in the interim.
In addition, State Parks ask anyone in the park to use caution and expect possible delays and alternating traffic as staff work alongside the roadways.
An alternate mobile number has been provided during the outage for those looking to reach the park staff.